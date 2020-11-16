DENVER (CBS4)– The man facing charges in the deadly shooting of Isabella Thallas in the Ballpark neighborhood on June 10 will remain in custody after a judge denied bond in the case. Michael Close faces several charges including first-degree murder, prohibited use of a large-capacity magazine, prohibited use of a weapon, and crime of violence.
Thallas and her boyfriend, Darian Simon, were walking their dog near 29th Avenue and Huron Street this summer.
According to police documents, Simon told police a man in a nearby apartment building confronted them about how they were training their dog. That man, later identified as Close, then opened fire using an AR-15, according to police.
Simon survived the shooting but Thallas died.
The judge denied bond for Close on Monday. He is scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment on Jan. 4, 2021.
