DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Broncos fans and teammates are remembering Floyd Little. The 78-year-old passed after a battle with cancer.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame running back played for the Broncos in the 1960s and 70s and entered hospice care in November as he battled an aggressive form of cancer.

The professional football world today is celebrating the life and mourning the passing of Floyd Little. A member of the Class of 2010, Little died Friday. He was 78. Read More: https://t.co/nW3hwUEfDU#HOFForever pic.twitter.com/OKdXIj93yN — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 2, 2021

Little’s bout with cancer became public last year. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2010 and is a member of the Broncos Ring of Fame.

Little, a three-time All-American at Syracuse from 1964-66, was selected sixth overall in the 1967 combined AFL-NFL draft by the Broncos. Little amassed more than 12,000 all-purpose yards and scored 54 touchdowns during his career that spanned from 1967 to 1975.

“Floyd was a wonderful ambassador for the game and the Denver Broncos, carrying himself with warmth, kindness and class — always with humility and a smile.”#Broncos President & CEO Joe Ellis on the passing of @ProFootballHOF RB Floyd Little: pic.twitter.com/uM6SvDnx2p — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 2, 2021

Little was a key special teams cog as well, totaling 893 yards on 81 career punt returns and a pair of scores. He returned 104 kickoffs for 2,523 yards in his nine-season career.

Little was named to two AFL All-Star Games and three AFC-NFC Pro Bowls. He was also named All-AFL/NFL twice and All-AFC first- or second-team four straight years.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released this statement, “Floyd Little was not only a Hall of Fame running back, he was a Hall of Fame person. Faith, family and football were the pillars of his life.

“I was so fortunate to know Floyd and witnessed first-hand the impact he had on others. Whenever he represented the Broncos at the annual NFL Draft, others immediately sought to greet him and his genuine excitement of being with his fellow Legends and his pride and passion for the Broncos was unmistakable.

“Football, the Broncos and the NFL were a large part of his life, but nothing could surpass his love and affection for his wife DeBorah and his children, Marc, Christy and Kyra. To them and the entire Little family we extend our deepest sympathy.

“He worked to inspire many to be the best they could be, saying at his 2010 induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame: ‘Leave a legacy that you and your family can be proud.’

“You left us all proud to have known you. Thank you, Floyd.”