DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos head coach Vic Fangio donated the game ball after Denver’s win on Sunday to Floyd Little. The Pro Football Hall of Fame running back who played for the Broncos in the 1960s and 70s entered hospice care over the weekend. He’s battling an aggressive form of cancer.
“I remember him as a kid growing up. I was an Eagles fan growing up, but from afar I was a Floyd Little fan, too,” Fangio told reporters on Sunday after the 20-13 win over the Miami Dolphins. “And we did get him (a game ball) and we’re going to get it sent to him.”
Little’s bout with cancer became public earlier this year. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2010.