DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Broncos Pro Football Hal of Famer Floyd Little has entered hospice care, according to a former college teammate at Syracuse University. Patrick Killorin, who played with Little in the 60s, shared the news Facebook.
Little’s bout with cancer became public in May. Killorin helped organize a GoFundMe page to help Little and his wife, DeBorah, with medical expenses. Fans and teammates rallied to his cause, raising more than $134,000.
“Floyd was recently diagnosed with a treatable, but aggressive form of cancer. No doubt it will be the toughest fight of his life,” Killorin wrote on the Friends of Floyd page.
It was clear every time I talked with Floyd how much pride he takes in being a Hall of Fame running back, but more than that he takes so much pride in his academic accomplishments and in pushing the importance of education for everyone. https://t.co/QrCAZEQuwR
Little, a three-time All-American at Syracuse from 1964-66, was selected sixth overall in the 1967 combined AFL-NFL draft by the Broncos. He spent his entire nine-year career with the franchise and rushed for 6,323 yards and 43 touchdowns.