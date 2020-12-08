DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado’s First Gentleman Marlon Reis was released from the hospital on Tuesday morning. He will spend the rest of his recovery from coronavirus at home.

Gov. Jared Polis issued a statement thanking the health care workers who treated his partner Reis while he was at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

First Gentleman Marlon Reis is back home from the hospital. Marlon and I are so thankful for the doctors, nurses, and staff who took care of him while he was there. pic.twitter.com/LZlvlUCefY — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) December 8, 2020

On Sunday, Polis drove Reis to the hospital after he experienced shortness of breath and slightly worsening cough from coronavirus.

Reis received dexamethasone for inflammation and remdesivir. He didn’t require additional oxygen while in the hospital. According to Polis, Reis’ doctors recommended that he continue taking the steroids for two more days.

Reis posted this message on his Facebook page,

Hi Friends,

I’m delighted to tell you that I have returned home from the hospital. I am so thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff and for the support and well wishes we have received from friends, neighbors, and Coloradans during this time.

I hold everyone who has been affected by this deadly virus in my heart. Jared and I encourage our fellow Coloradans to remain vigilant, wear masks, stay six feet apart, avoid gatherings, and wash your hands regularly so as few people as possible have to go through what I went through or worse!

Polis and Reis both tested positive 10 days ago. Polis was already quarantining himself after previously coming in contact with someone who eventually tested positive.

Polis said he is feeling fine and isn’t experiencing any symptoms and hopes to return to in-person activities after Dec. 9.