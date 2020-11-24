DENVER (CBS4)– There is an additional $10,000 reward offered in the deadly arson investigation of a house fire that left 3 adults and 2 children dead. The Council of American-Islamic Relations is offering the reward in addition to the a $40,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.
The house fire killed a Senegalese family in Denver’s Green Valley Ranch neighborhood about 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 5. Djibril Diol, his wife Adja, and their 2-year-old daughter, Khadija were killed in the fire.
Hassan Diol and her infant daughter Hawa Baye were also killed in the fire. Three people escaped by jumping from windows.
Investigators said the suspects, wearing full face masks and dark hoodies, fled in a dark-colored sedan after the fire was set.
Anyone with information regarding this crime or recognizes the suspects in the picture is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.