DENVER (CBS4)– It’s been over a month since five people were killed in a house fire in Green Valley Ranch. On Wednesday, police announced an increased reward of $40,000 in the search for three masked suspects seen on surveillance video. They also released a different version of the image of the suspects, created by altering the gray scale. Investigators hope the increased reward and the new image will lead to new tips.

Police believe that revised image may be more representative of the actual colors.

A spokesperson for the family urged the public to share the new image — and begged for any information they might have about the fire.

“It doesn’t matter how small it is. Come forward, reach out to the Crime Stoppers,” Papa Dia said.

“We ask everyone to take the flyer, and the post of the Crime Stopper, and share it on your social media. That will help,” he said. “So wherever you are, wherever you are sitting, just know you are in a position to be able to help us solve this crime.”

Download the Crime Stoppers flyer.

Djibril Diol, his wife Adja, and their 2-year-old daughter, Khadija were killed in the fire.

Hassan Diol and her infant daughter Hawa Baye were also killed in the fire.

Three people escaped by jumping from windows.

Investigators said the suspects, wearing full face masks and dark hoodies, fled in a dark-colored sedan after the fire was set.

Denver police held a news conference about the investigation on Wednesday.

“Denver police homicide investigators and our federal partners with the ATF have been conducting interviews locally throughout the state and around the country,” said Matt Clark with the Major Crimes Division.

Clark said investigators have received more than four dozen tips and reviewed “countless hours” of video footage from residential and business surveillance cameras and from the city camera systems.

Clark said investigators are “actively probing” the possibility that the victims may have been targeted either because of their race or religion.

“We’re not ruling it out,” Clark said.

A GoFundMe campaign was created for the Diol family.

Anyone with information regarding this crime or recognizes the suspects in the picture is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.