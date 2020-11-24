COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators are looking for information about a wildfire that burned dangerously close to homes in Colorado Springs last week. The Bear Creek Fire burned slightly more than 20 acres in the park on Nov. 19.
The fire put up smoke that could be seen all across the area. A helicopter dropped about 8,000 gallons of water on the fire.
RELATED: RING VIDEO: Amazing Images Show Firefighters Battling Bear Creek Fire Only Feet From Houses
The neighborhood in the western part of the city had to be evacuated for several hours. The flames grew close to the homes but no structures burned.
Investigators are still trying to determine what started the fire. Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department (719) 444-7000.