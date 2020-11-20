COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – One of several homes that backs up to Bear Creek Regional Park in Colorado Springs had its Ring video recording on Thursday when a wildfire advanced right up to the property line. The amazing video shows flames from the the Bear Creek Fire coming closer and closer to the house’s back deck and firefighters working to keep it at bay.

The homeowner, Crystal, told CBS4 partner KKTV she’s grateful for the fast work of the firefighters. They kept the fire from burning her home and all of her neighbors’ homes.

So far it’s not clear what started the Bear Creek Fire, which burned slightly more than 20 acres in the park in the afternoon and put up smoke that could be seen all across the area. A helicopter dropped about 8,000 gallons of water on the fire.

The neighborhood in the western part of the city had to be evacuated for several hours.

FIRST LOOK: #BearCreekFire burned the area just feet away homes and backyards due to homeowners mitigation and the quick response of @CSFDPIO. Just incredible. The trampoline didn’t even melt and was inches from the burn line. @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/2OaS49oenb — Kasia Kerridge (@KasiaKerridgeTV) November 20, 2020

Neighbor Eric Erlander and his family told KKTV it was all a bit too close for comfort, and he also wants to thank firefighters.

“I was at work and I got a panicked phone call from my wife. My three boys and my wife were in panic mode just grabbing a few things and really, they had about five minutes to leave,” he said.

The family slept elsewhere on Thursday night and returned home on Friday.