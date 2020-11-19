COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A neighborhood in western Colorado Springs was evacuated Thursday afternoon due to a new wildfire. The Bear Creek Fire is burning in Bear Creek Park close to houses, but so far there are no reports of any structures being damaged. Copter4 video over the fire showed the burn area was halted at the line of many properties directly adjacent to the park.
The size of the fire was estimaged to be 8 to 10 acres as of 2:15 p.m.
Firefighters were initially having difficulties due to residents putting on their sprinkler systems and taking some of the water pressure away from the direct firefight.
All homes west of Vista Grande Drive were placed under a mandatory evacuation order. That appears on a map to be dozens and dozens of homes. Evacuees can go to Cheyenne Mountain High School.
A helicopter was called in to do water drops on the fire.
Smoke from the fire could be seen from all across the city.
There’s no word so far on what might have caused the fire.