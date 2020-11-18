Comments
ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4)– Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park is closed for the season. Trail Ridge Road is the highest continuous paved road in the U.S., at one point reaching an elevation of 12,183 feet.
Trail Ridge Road was closed in October by an early-season snowstorm — and, the month before that, it was closed because of the Cameron Peak Fire.
Trail Ridge Road spans RMNP and connects Estes Park on the east side to the town of Grand Lake on the western slope.