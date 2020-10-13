ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4)– Trail Ridge Road reopened in Rocky Mountain National Park on Tuesday. Strong winds and drifting snow kept it closed on Monday.
Snow fell across parts of Colorado on Sunday, including some places in Rocky Mountain National Park.
Trail Ridge Road spans the Park and connects Estes Park on the east side to the town of Grand Lake on the western slope. Although the road has been open for much of the fall, thanks to warmer-than-average temperatures, wind and snow prompted its closure for Monday.
Rocky Mountain National Park officials say that because weather conditions may change rapidly at this time of year, park visitors should be prepared to adjust travel plans accordingly and to call the park’s Tail Ridge Road recorded phone line at (970) 586-1222.
Trail Ridge Road is the highest continuous paved road in the U.S., at one point reaching an elevation of 12,183 feet.