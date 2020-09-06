Comments
ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Trail Ridge Road closed at 3 p.m. on Sunday after the Cameron Peak Fire moved into a remote area of the Rocky Mountain National Park. Officials say the fire is now in the northern part of the park.
The closure spans from Forest Canyon Overlook to Colorado River Trailhead.
RMNP closed Old Fall River Road late Saturday night after the fire saw a large jump in activity causing the fire to grow beyond 34,000 acres.
RELATED: Much Of Northern Colorado Woke Up Sunday To Ash, Debris From Cameron Peak Fire
Park officials say aside from active fire behavior, smoke, low visibility and a Red Flag warning prompted the decision to close the popular roads.
Evacuations are in place for several communities.