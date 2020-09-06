CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Trail Ridge Road closed at 3 p.m. on Sunday after the Cameron Peak Fire moved into a remote area of the Rocky Mountain National Park. Officials say the fire is now in the northern part of the park.

File photo of Trail Ridge Road. (credit: CBS)

The closure spans from Forest Canyon Overlook to Colorado River Trailhead.

Map of the Cameron Peak Fire on Sept. 6 (credit: Inciweb)

RMNP closed Old Fall River Road late Saturday night after the fire saw a large jump in activity causing the fire to grow beyond 34,000 acres.

(credit: Inciweb)

Park officials say aside from active fire behavior, smoke, low visibility and a Red Flag warning prompted the decision to close the popular roads.

Evacuations are in place for several communities.

