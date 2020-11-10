DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4) – The mother of Dylan Redwine is reacting after a mistrial was called in her ex-husband’s murder trial in the death of their son. Mark Redwine is facing murder charges in the death of 13-year-old Dylan in 2012.

Elaine Hall is frustrated with the speed of the trial and another delay.

“It makes me feel as victimized as I did in 2012 when Dylan went missing. I feel more helpless now than I did then. At least then I was searching… we were doing something. Now I can’t do anything. It’s a very helpless, hopeless feeling,” said Hall.

The mistrial was called on Monday after a delay last week when the judge took a coronavirus test after complaining of symptoms. That test came back negative and jury selection resumed on Monday but only for a short time.

The district attorney in court “made allegations concerning recent behavior of one of Mr. Redwine’s attorneys and the contents of a telephone call made from the La Plata County Jail,” according to new court records.

The records go on to say “The Court, for the reasons stated on the record and without making any findings as to the veracity of the allegations … has no choice but to … declare a mistrial to ensure that Mr. Redwine has effective assistance of counsel.”

Dylan, a resident of Colorado Springs, was with his father for Thanksgiving on a court-ordered visit in 2012. His remains were found the next year and in 2015 within 10 miles of Redwine’s home near Vallecito Reservoir in the Durango area. The boy’s skull showed signs of blunt force trauma.

Redwine faces second-degree murder and child abuse charges. His trial was first postponed in 2019 after there were issues with his attorney.