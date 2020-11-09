DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4) – A mistrial was declared on Monday in Durango in the trial for Mark Redwine, the man accused of killing his 13-year-old son Dylan in southwest Colorado in 2012. The mistrial was declared because of alleged issues with the attorney who represents him.

The district attorney in court “made allegations concerning recent behavior of one of Mr. Redwine’s attorneys and the contents of a telephone call made from the La Plata County Jail,” according to new court records.

The records go on to say “The Court, for the reasons stated on the record and without making any findings as to the veracity of the allegations … has no choice but to … declare a mistrial to ensure that Mr. Redwine has effective assistance of counsel.”

Dylan, a resident of Colorado Springs, was with his father for Thanksgiving on a court-ordered visit in 2012. His remains were found the next year and in 2015 within 10 miles of Redwine’s home near Vallecito Reservoir in the Durango area. The boy’s skull showed signs of blunt force trauma.

Redwine faces second-degree murder and child abuse charges. His trial was first postponed in 2019 after there were issues with his attorney. Jury selection in the trial began last week but it was pushed to this week due to concerns about a possible COVID-19 case for the judge, but he tested negative. There were also new concerns about members of the jury also possibly contracting coronavirus.