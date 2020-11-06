DENVER (CBS4) – The last Republican governor of Colorado is speaking out about this week’s historic presidential race. Former Gov. Bill Owens says Americans shouldn’t “question the validity of our elections.”
Owens, who served as the 40th Governor of Colorado from 1999 to 2007, made a post on Facebook saying he’ll support whomever the winner of the race is, Donald Trump or Joe Biden.
Owens said in part “I will personally acknowledge and honor as President whichever of the two candidates achieves 270 Electoral votes. We did not question the validity of our elections in 1864, in the midst of our Civil War, nor in 1940 or 1944, during the Second World War. This time should be no different.”
RELATED: In Colorado, Voters Have Chosen Joe Biden For President Over Donald Trump | Proposition 113 Approved, Colorado’s Presidential Electoral Votes Could Still Go To Winner Of National Popular Vote
