(CBS4) – Voters in the Colorado 2020 general election have chosen Democrat Joe Biden over Republican Donald Trump for president, CBS News projects. Nationally, the race for president is still too close to call.
President Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in the 2016 general election but in the State of Colorado he was outpaced by Clinton by a 47 percent to 45 percent margin.
In February Trump rallied supporters in Colorado during a Keep America Great rally in Colorado Springs. Vice President Mike Pence and up for reelection this year, joined Trump at the rally.