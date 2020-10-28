ELECTION RESULTSThe polls are closed in Colorado, see Campaign 2020 results
By Jesse Sarles
(CBS4) – Voters in the Colorado 2020 general election have chosen Democrat Joe Biden over Republican Donald Trump for president, CBS News projects. Nationally, the race for president is still too close to call.

 

President Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in the 2016 general election but in the State of Colorado he was outpaced by Clinton by a 47 percent to 45 percent margin.

President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a Keep America Great rally on February 20, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Cory Gardner, a first-term Republican up for reelection this year, joined Trump at the rally.

In February Trump rallied supporters in Colorado during a Keep America Great rally in Colorado Springs. Vice President Mike Pence and up for reelection this year, joined Trump at the rally.

