(CBS4) – Colorado voters have chosen to keep a law passed by state Democrats on the books that would commit the state’s presidential electoral votes to the winner of the national popular vote. The results became official on Wednesday afternoon. Proposition 113 was approved, thus the law stands. This is the first time a state that joined the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact has had that move challenged at the ballot box.

Gov. Jared Polis signed the legislation into law in March 2019 and Republicans quickly got the repeal initiative on the ballot.

“There was an intense grassroots effort to get it on the ballot, which was no small feat, and the former House Speaker Frank McNulty kind of led that charge,” said CBS4 political analyst Dick Wadhams, a Republican. “For whatever reason, though, that financial support for the defeat of the (national popular vote movement here), never showed up and so they they were not able to put together as much of a campaign like the proponents of national popular vote. And so as a result, it was kind of one sided in terms of the public debate.”

The compact wouldn’t take effect until states with a collective 270 electoral votes — the number needed to win the presidency — agree to join.

“I think you’ll see other blue states try to do the same thing if they haven’t already,” said CBS4 political analyst Mike Dino, a Democrat.

So far, the compact includes 196 electoral votes.

“It’s far from being a done deal,” Wadhams said. “But even if they get to the 270 electoral votes they need to put it into effect there are a lot of constitutional questions around it and there will be constitutional challenges if it gets above 270.”

