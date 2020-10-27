Broncos: We Have The Right Guys To Straighten Things OutThe Denver Broncos went into the weekend feeling good about having closed in on the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Nikola Jokic Ties The Knot In SerbiaJokic married his girlfriend Natalija Macesic on Saturday in his hometown of Sombor, Serbia.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 8: Sterling Shepard Returns As Giants Top OptionShepard returned to the lineup with a bang in Week 7 instantly regaining his chemistry with quarterback Daniel Jones.

Despite Millions On The Line, Sports Betting In Colorado Is Collecting Less State Revenue Than You'd ThinkDespite the pandemic's hit on the sports industry, sports betting participation is exceeding expectations in its infancy in Colorado, but the amount of money it's making for the state is surprisingly low. Here's why:

Vic Fangio & Shelby Harris Have 'No Issues' After Sideline ArgumentVic Fangio and Broncos defensive lineman Shelby Harris got into an argument on the sideline.