DENVER (CBS4)– As coronavirus cases continue to rise in Denver, there will be more restrictions in place. Just last week, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock put tighter restrictions in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Group gatherings were limited to five people, instead of 10 and face coverings were required outdoors.
Denver has adopted Colorado’s COVID-19 dial dashboard which tracks the progress of each county using key metrics. As of last week, Denver was at Safer At Home Level 2 “Concern.”
In a tweet Monday afternoon, Denver officials said the recent increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations could force the city and county into another Stay at Home order. Officials said, “Denver’s #COVID19 situation is looking bad. Really bad. No seriously, what we are doing isn’t working.”
Denver’s #COVID19 situation is looking bad. Really bad. No seriously, what we are doing isn’t working. This could force us into another Stay at Home order. We can do better. Wear a mask, maintain social distancing, and wash your hands. https://t.co/B5r7qjai9b. pic.twitter.com/8av36VcIQe
— City and County of Denver (@CityofDenver) October 26, 2020
Hancock will discuss specifics with Level 3 during a news conference scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Watch it live on CBSN.
Level 3 is more restrictive than Safer at Home Level 2. The qualifiers for Level 3 include:
- 15% positivity rate or less.
- 175-350 cases per 100,000.
- Greater than two new COVID-19 hospital admissions per day.
