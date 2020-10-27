CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Colorado News, Coronavirus, Denver News, Lockdown

DENVER (CBS4)– As coronavirus cases continue to rise in Denver, there will be more restrictions in place. Just last week, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock put tighter restrictions in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

(credit: CBS)

Group gatherings were limited to five people, instead of 10 and face coverings were required outdoors.

RELATED: ‘Skyrocketing’ COVID-19 Cases Prompt New Restrictions In Adams County

Denver has adopted Colorado’s COVID-19 dial dashboard which tracks the progress of each county using key metrics. As of last week, Denver was at Safer At Home Level 2 “Concern.”

In a tweet Monday afternoon, Denver officials said the recent increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations could force the city and county into another Stay at Home order. Officials said, “Denver’s #COVID19 situation is looking bad. Really bad. No seriously, what we are doing isn’t working.”

LINK: Denver COVID-19 Restrictions

Hancock will discuss specifics with Level 3 during a news conference scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Watch it live on CBSN.

Level 3 is more restrictive than Safer at Home Level 2. The qualifiers for Level 3 include:

  • 15% positivity rate or less.
  • 175-350 cases per 100,000.
  • Greater than two new COVID-19 hospital admissions per day.

 

Jennifer McRae

Comments (2)
  1. frycookonvenus says:
    October 27, 2020 at 10:52 am

    the irony right before nov 3rd…..these lunatics will stop at nothing! CASES are not deaths and the recovery rate is 99.98%……….they planned to ramp up testing right before elections because they know this is just a cold virus……medical malpractice killed more than covid in 2019 and 2020.

    Reply
    1. Joe says:
      October 27, 2020 at 11:12 am

      You hit the nail on the head…. They will implement their “stay at home order” just in time for voting day….good luck keeping people away from voting….scare tactics don’t scare people who refuse to buy into the “bs” that polis and his fools have tried to pass off on AMERICAN citizens.

      Reply

Leave a Reply