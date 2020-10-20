Mild, Dry, And BreezyWatch Meteorologist Ashton Altieri's forecast.

4 hours ago

Many Coloradans Don't Wait & Head To Polls For In-Person VotingIn-person voting started across Colorado on Monday. Karuna Srikureja was one of those who decided to cast her ballot in person in Denver.

12 hours ago

'It's Not A Nuisance': HOA Orders Resident To Take Thin Blue Line Flag DownA Colorado police officer has flown his thin blue line flag proudly for seven years, but now his HOA says it is in violation of the neighborhood policies.

12 hours ago

New 'Ice Fire' Burns In San Juan National ForestFirefighters rushed to a new wildfire -- this one burning in the San Juan National Forest.

12 hours ago

Coloradans Try To Navigate Evacuations With Large LivestockHundreds of animals went to the Boulder County Fairgrounds on Saturday in response to the CalWood Fire.

12 hours ago

Volunteer Firefighters Keep Damage At CalWood Fire From Being More DevastatingIf not for the quick response of dozens of volunteer firefighters Saturday night, damage from the CalWood Fire could be much worse.

13 hours ago