ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Counties across Colorado’s Front Range are working to curb rising COVID-19 cases. Adams County is among those, with a positivity rate more than 8%.

As part of their mitigation plan the county prohibited spectators from all CHSAA sanctioned events.

“I was like ‘what?’ I was shocked. I didn’t really have any words for it,” Riverdale Ridge running back Braylon Fenderson said.

He played his first home game as a senior to an entirely empty stadium.

“I understand it because it is a life or death situation for some people, so I understand where they are coming from,” he said.

The change to the spectators rules comes after a spike in COVID-19 cases across Adams County and health officials scramble to figure out how to slow the spread of transmission.

“Tri-County Health had a meeting there are some concerns with the growing number of COVID cases in Adams County, and they were submitting a plan to try and address that and that plan included no spectators at CHSAA sanctioned events,” Principal Terry Eliot said.

After learning of the ban on fans Friday morning, Elliott says they immediately switched gears from how to keep a limited crowd safe to notifying everyone of the change.

“We are part of the bigger community and that bigger community is struggling to keep the rate down and so we have to do our part. It’s a great teaching moment as well,” he said.

Fenderson says like just about everything else in life right now he’s just going with the motions, even if it comes with a little more disappointment.

“It’s just good to have people, your parents yelling your name, giving you that ‘umph’ when you’re down,” Fenderson said.