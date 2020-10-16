ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The Tri-County Health Department issued a public health order for Adams County that limits personal gatherings to five people and requires bars and restaurants to end alcohol sales at 10 p.m. The order also bans spectators at certain amateur sporting events. Officials say the new restrictions are part of an effort to reduce the recent surge in coronavirus cases.
“Contact tracing and case investigation have revealed that many people who have tested positive for COVID-19 have attended public or private gatherings,” officials stated.
The new public health order will enact the following restrictions:
- Personal indoor gatherings are limited to no more than 5 individuals. Outdoor personal gatherings are limited to no more than 10 individuals. Life rite ceremonies are excluded. Nothing in this order prohibits the gathering of members living in the same household.
- All alcohol beverage sales must cease at 10 p.m.
- Spectators are prohibited at Colorado High School Sports Association (CHSSA) sanctioned sporting events.
- Spectators are prohibited from adult recreational and league sports.
- Organized recreational and league youth sports are limited to 25 people per field, including spectators. Coaches and referees are excluded from the 25 person capacity limit.
The order was set to go into effect on Friday at 9 p.m. and remain in effect until Sunday, Nov. 1, unless it is extended.
On Friday, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced similar new limits on group gatherings — and new requirements for face coverings in outdoor settings.
Officials warned that more restrictions on restaurants, bars and other businesses will be implemented if the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase.