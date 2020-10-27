DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Public Schools reacted to the city and county’s latest announcement in moving to Level 3 of Safer At Home restrictions. The school district will “scale back in-person instruction in response to the rising COVID cases but still keep our elementary schools open for our youngest learners.”
Here’s how it will look:
- Early childhood education (ECE) through second grade will continue to attend full-time, in-person learning as district officials cite critical in-person support, and in-person conditions for these students are low risk.
- Grades 3-5 will stay open for in-person instruction through Friday, Oct. 30. These students will start remote learning on Monday, Nov. 2 through the Thanksgiving holiday.
- Grades 6-12 will continue remote learning through the end of the semester in December in an effort to help middle and high school teachers and students to focus on learning.
- Newcomer Centers, Remote-Learning Support Centers, and Special Education Center programs will continue to offer full-time, in-person learning for all grades through the rest of the first semester.
“There is real fear, anxiety and concern on all sides, regardless of where you stand on this issue– parents and students who desperately want their children to be in school, teachers and leaders who are concerned about their health and safety. There is no easy answer, but I want you to know that this balance–serving the students who pose the least risk and need in-person learning the most– while providing high-quality remote services to all others, is the balance that will serve us best in this difficult time,” Superintendent Susana Cordova told parents Tuesday night.
She says concerned families should contact their school directly or the Family and Community Helpline at 720-423-3054 or face@dpsk12.org.