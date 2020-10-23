(CBS4) — Approximately 15,000 have been ordered to evacuate from Estes Park as the East Troublesome Fire burns nearby.

Road blocks line the perimeter of town as Jenna MacGregor approached with a bid to get back into the evacuated town.

“We own the Historic Park Theater right in downtown Estes Park and we’d like to get in to secure our building,” she said.

Only those with pressing business are allowed in.

“We just hope nobody does any looting or you know or damage, etc. We are really hoping pipes don’t freeze this weekend,” MacGregor added.

There is reason for concern. The temperature has dropped, the frost on the trees at higher elevations is positive for the firefighters.

The blaze is burning just a few miles away. Rocky Mountain National Park officials said a few minor buildings have burned.

Downtown Estes Park is deserted. Elkhorn Avenue now an express route for crews in and out of the fire.

Ribbons mark locations evacuated and checked.

But Ed Grueff, the owner of the Sugar Shack isn’t leaving so quickly.

“Everybody else evacuated. That’s not what i do. I make food for people,” he said.

Those people are firefighters he’s helping to feed. Pretty much the rest of the town is empty… even a lot of the famous Elk have checked out.

