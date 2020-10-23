ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) — We are seeing a glimpse of the damage in Rocky Mountain National Park after the fire moved into the west side of the park. The entire park is closed.
“On the west side of the park, resources were focused on continual life and safety priorities,” officials stated. “Numerous trees were down on the west side of Trail Ridge Road, north of the Green Mountain Trailhead, blocking that area as a means to evacuate on Wednesday night.”
“As of [Thursday] night, the East Troublesome Fire had moved north of the Coyote Valley Trailhead,” officials said.
The park says that some structures were damaged but they can’t get in to fully survey the damage yet.
Officials blamed a combination of weather, terrain, and beetle-killed lodgepole pine for contributing to the significant fire growth that was seen on Thursday.
For the most up-to-date information on the East Troublesome Fire visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7242/ For the most up-to-date information on the Cameron Peak Fire visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6964/