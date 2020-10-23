2020 Saw The Highest Turnout Of Students Applying To A College Or University On Free Application DayPreliminary numbers show more than 55,000 free applications were submitted on free application day back on October 15th.

New Colorado 'Safer At Home' Rules: Gatherings Limited To 10, From No More Than 2 Separate HouseholdsThe Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has changed its Safer at Home public health order to limit social gatherings. Coloradans in counties that currently fall under the Safer at Home level are now asked to reduce the size of groups they commune with to a maximum of 10 people from no more than two separate households.

Drivers Discouraged From Traveling To Colorado's High Country This WeekendOfficials with the Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and Gov. Jared Polis are urging people to avoid visiting Colorado's high country this weekend. That's because of the extreme wildfire activity and the winter storm that will be rolling in later in the weekend.

A Firefighter Shared A Video Of A Crew Driving Through East Troublesome BlazeVince Holditch, a Grand county paramedic, shared a video of him riding shotgun while a firefighter named Sullivan drove them out of the East Troublesome fire.

FROST, FIRE AND SNOW IN THE NEXT 48 HOURSWatch Dave Aguilera's Weekend Forecast

Over 300 Firefighters Are Staying At The Stanley Hotel In Estes Park As They Continue To Battle The East Troublesome FireFirefighters from Denver and Aurora are staying at the Stanley hotel in Estes Park as they help with the East Troublesome fire.

