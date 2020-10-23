ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – The iconic Stanley Hotel is hosting more than 300 firefighters who have been assigned to help with the East Troublesome Fire. The Denver Fire Department tweeted out pictures of firefighters from Denver’s and Aurora’s fire departments in the hotel in Estes Park.
#DenverFireDepartment & the @AuroraFireDpt Wildland Firefighting crews were treated to a wonderful dinner by @StanleyHotel. The Stanley is taking care of close to 330 Firefighters during their efforts to control the #TroublesomeFire.Thanks for looking out for them! @CityofDenver pic.twitter.com/X6lxWdgwXX
— Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) October 23, 2020
The hotel hosted the approximately 330 firefighters for a dinner on Thursday night in addition to providing them a place to stay for the night while working to try to prevent the fire from spreading eastward through Rocky Mountain National Park.
On Thursday the wildfire spread across the Continental Divide and created a spot fire on the eastern slope. That raised concerns that the fire could spread further east to Estes Park, but favorable weather conditions so far have deterred that from happening.
The spooky hotel, best known for being the inspiration behind the Stephen King novel “The Shining,” has 140 rooms and over 14,000 square feet, plenty of space to house the firefighters for the evening.
