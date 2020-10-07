BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – In-person learning will resume at the University of Colorado Boulder starting Oct. 14. The university switched to remote learning on Sept. 23 after a large spike in positive coronavirus cases among students.
The outbreak was, and remains, the largest in the state.
Health officials enacted two new orders for students: fraternities, sororities and group homes need to submit COVID-19 containment plans to the Boulder County Health Department, and the other order restricts the number of people ages 18-22 to groups of two.
Collegiate group homes under stay-at-home requirements will also have to submit an assessment and have it approved by county health officials before they’re able to leave the home.
Chancellor Philip P. DiStefano sent a message to students which reads in part,
“Violations in the residence halls are down, and we are not aware of any summons from this past weekend for students hosting large gatherings on University Hill. I encourage our students—and everyone in our community—to keep up the good work and to keep these trends moving in the right direction.”
On Tuesday, the county health department reported the county’s 14-day positivity rate was at 4.9%, down from 5.4% the week before.
Health officials say the response has proven effective. Boulder County is now out of the Red Zone for the coronavirus color wheel when it comes to new cases.