BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder County health officials say the community is making progress to slow the spread of COVID-19. The county’s 14-day positivity rate is 4.9%, which is down from 5.4% the week before.
Boulder County Public Health reports 12 consecutive days of stable or declining hospitalizations. The five-day average of new COVID-19 cases is also trending down among Boulder County residents.
Last month, the University of Colorado Boulder became the site of Colorado’s largest active coronavirus outbreak, with more than 1,200 confirmed cases.
In order to get the number of COVID-19 cases under control, the university switched to remote learning and expanded testing for students and staff. The county also enacted a ban for all 18-to-22-year-olds from gatherings of any size.
Health officials say the response has proven effective. Boulder County is now out of the Red Zone for the coronavirus color wheel when it comes to new cases.