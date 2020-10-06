More Funding To Help Aged-Out Foster Children Find IndependenceFostering Youth to Independence focuses on those who are aging out of the program but like so many young adults need help to get started on their own.

2 hours ago

Homeless Camp Cleared From Capitol Hill Neighborhood As Denver Searches For SolutionsCrews with the City of Denver escorted the homeless campers off the streets in the Capitol Hill neighborhood on Tuesday. The large encampment was located near 13th and 14th along Logan Street.

2 hours ago

Health & Human Services Secretary Talks COVID-19 Vaccines With CBS4As we wait for a coronavirus vaccine, leading health experts want to make sure politics don't interfere with safety or science.

2 hours ago

Weight Loss Surgeries Up 20% Over Last Year As Obesity Contributes To COVID-19 ComplicationsThe best candidates for weight loss surgery are 60 to 80 pounds overweight, or have a body mass index greater than 30.

3 hours ago

Governor Polis Reminds Us To Continue To Wears Masks And Social DistanceThe governor reminds residents to continue to wear masks and social distance not to only protect ourselves but to protect the health care system from getting overwhelmed.

3 hours ago

Boulder County Is Now Reporting A Positivity Rate Of Covid-19 At Only 4.9%Boulder county has seen a decrease in the their positivity rate over the last 14 days.

3 hours ago