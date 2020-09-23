9BOUDLER, Colo. (CBS4) – The University of Colorado Boulder is now the site of Colorado’s largest active coronavirus outbreak. The number are staggering compared to other outbreaks across the state.
The university has more than 1,200 confirmed cases. Most are students but a dozen staff members have also tested positive.
The school officially switched to remote learning for all students on Wednesday as a response to get the number of COVID-19 cases under control. CU said it wanted to step up prevention, including working the city of Boulder to cut down potential parties.
As of Sept. 21, 14 students were cited for “serious public health violations” some of which were associated with large gatherings.
As more than 250 students moved into isolation on campus, some parents raised concerns about the lack of monitoring and guidance.
CU has more confirmed cases than the next two largest outbreaks combines. The Sterlinf Correctional facility has more than 600 cases among inmates and staff.
The JBS meat packing plant in Greeley reports 291 confirmed cases. Six workers and one corporate worker died when an outbreak at the plant hit.
