LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Cameron Peak Fire burning in Larimer County grew to be the third-largest wildfire in state history. The fire has burned 111,114 acres as of Saturday morning — up from more than 104,000 on Friday.
The Spring Creek Fire burned 108,045 acres in Costilla and Huerfano counties in 2018.
Officials say dry, hot and windy weather helped the fire grow on Friday. They say the most activity is north of Highway 14 and the “thumb” area and an area near Comanche Reservoir.
Crews are expecting more wind and dry conditions on Saturday which might keep air operations grounded for some time.
“Crews and equipment will continue engaging the fire directly where there is a high probability of success and it is safe to do so,” officials stated on Inciweb.
The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office reports more structures are damaged along Highway 14 between the Fish Hatchery and Rustic. They say the fire is too active for crews to get in and assess the situation.
Homeowners are said to be notified if their home is damaged or unscathed as those assessments are finished.
Those living in Glacier View filings, Red Feather Highlands subdivision and the Lady Moon area were ordered to evacuate Friday evening.
The Cameron Peak Fire began Aug. 13. What caused it remains under investigation. The fire is 27% contained.