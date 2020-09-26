ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Mullen Fire burning in Wyoming, just north of Routt County, prompted new mandatory evacuations for those living along the Highway 10 corridor to the Colorado state line.
Mandatory evacuations were also ordered for those near Sheep Mountain to Lake Hattie Reservoir and those north of Highway 230.
Fire officials suggest those being evacuated take Highway 10 south to Colorado’s County Road 80C (also known as Cherokee Park Road) and head east — otherwise they might encounter a road closure because of the Cameron Peak Fire.
The Colorado Department of Transportation says Colorado Highway 127 is closed at the state line, and Colorado Highway 125 is closed where it meets CO 127.
CO 125 leads to Walden, Colo.
Meanwhile, residents in the northwestern corner of Larimer County are on voluntary evacuation notice because of the Mullen Fire.
Highway 10 leads into Colorado Road 103 and along the Laramie River.
The Cameron Peak Fire burning Larimer County is about 60 miles south of the Mullen Fire.
“The Albany County Sheriff’s Office will have deputies on scene. If you need housing, please contact the Red Cross at (970)-440-7499. Contact Albany County Emergency Management Agency at (307) 721-1815 only if you need evacuation assistance,” said the Albany County Sheriff’s Office.
The fire, as of Saturday afternoon, has burned 35,810 acres, although that number is expected to grow. The fire is 2% contained.