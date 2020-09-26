DENVER (CBS4) – Saturday started off on the cloudy side around much of Colorado and it made for a really pretty sunrise. We will see extensive cloud cover around the state today but it will remain dry.

If you plan to be outside on this Saturday it will be the last in a long stretch of unusually warm days in Colorado. Once again we anticipate widespread 70s and 80s with some places on the eastern plains climbing into the 90s.

Air quality remains bad in Denver, along the Front Range and across much of northern Colorado due to extensive wildfire smoke in the area. There is an air quality alert in effect until 4 pm.

We are expecting a lot of wind to develop over the next 24 hours. In fact by this evening some places may gust between 30-50 mph at times. A large part of the state has a red flag warning in effect. Fire behavior could be explosive around the Cameron Peak Fire in Larimer County and the Mullen Fire in Wyoming.

Behind the cold front temperatures will drop below normal for this time of year. In Denver that means highs will only be in the 60s on Sunday and Monday. Overnight lows may fall into the 30s.

We are not expecting much in the way of precipitation with this weather change but there is a small chance to see some showers scattered about late in the day on Sunday. Depending on how long they last we could even see some snow flakes flying west and south of Denver in elevations above 6,500 feet by Sunday night.