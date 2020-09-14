DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos opened their 2020 season in a stadium with some seats filled with cardboard cutouts of fans and fan cheers piped in. Last month, the team allowed 1,000 fans to buy a cardboard cutout and have their face printed on it.
The special cutouts cost Broncos Country $100 each. The money will go to Denver Broncos charities.
Despite inanimate fans in the stands, the teams will hear as much pre-recorded crowd noise as allowed by the NFL.
The noise level will be capped at 70 decibels. Teams can’t exceed that amount to ensure fair, competitive advantages. Music will be allowed at 75 decibles.
On any “normal” game night, crowd noise at Empower Field at Mile High hits 100 decibels or greater.
The Broncos will open their season Monday night Sept. 14 at Empower Field at Mile High on Monday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m.
