DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos will kick off the season against the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High Sept. 14 without a fan in the stands. That means no tailgating or gatherings at the stadium.

So how can you make sure you’re getting the full football experience in Broncos Country during the pandemic? Don’t despair, it’s easy to tailgate at home!

You can go all out if you own tailgating equipment, from a tent to a grill to a cooler. Just go ahead and bust it out and set it up in the back yard or on your driveway.

There’s no reason to take the easy way out and use your convenient fridge and everyday grill when you can re-create the joy of filling up that cooler with drinks and ice. (We won’t judge you on whatever kind of “drinks” end up in there.) Take this as a chance to really expand your food choices from things that are easy to cook in the stadium parking lot to any recipe you might skip because of its complexity. Or just go ahead with the burgers and hot dogs, it’s all tasty.

Any Broncos fan worth their salt knows you need to dress the part. Make sure you have either the newest Phillip Lindsay jersey or your well-worn favorite Elway one from years past.

The weather is certainly playing plenty of tricks for September 2020. That means you need to have both sunscreen and blankets on standby as the season gets underway.

And what’s a party without the tunes? Before kickoff, you need to get in the mood with your favorite music. Fire up Alexa or other streaming services if you must, but we’ll give you extra points if you have an actual transistor radio to harken back to simpler times.

Keep yourself entertained before kickoff with a few games. Being at home means you might have a little more room, so head right to a Thanksgiving tradition with a game of flag football or maybe bust out the ladderball set or those cornhole boards tucked away in the garage.

And finally the most important part of all, you need to be able to see the game. It might be time to consider looking at a new television and setting up comfy socially distanced seating for you and your small group of game day pals. If you’re really into getting a ‘primo’ setup, take some extra time to figure out how you can actually have that TV outside with the game rolling.

The last word? Go Broncos!