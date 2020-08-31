Up And Down Temperatures All WeekWatch Meteorologist Ashton Altieri's forecast.

1 hour ago

A Bear Cub Is Getting Some TLC After Being Rescued From A Tree In Colorado SpringsThe bear cub appears to have been abandoned by its mother and only weighs 20 pounds, which is a 1/3 what it should. The cub is heading to a wildlife rehab for some TLC.

2 hours ago

Eisenhower Tunnel Will Have Closures Through October For PavingEisenhower tunnel will have scheduled closures through October for maintenance and new paving.

2 hours ago

Mural Of Elijah McClain Was Painted Over At Epic Brewing Due To Rotating Monthly Schedule Of ArtEvery month a new artist paints a mural on the side of Epic brewing, in June a mural of Elijah McClain had been painted and it stayed up in July due to that months artist deciding to leave it up for another month.

2 hours ago

The Fate Of A Columbus Statue In Pueblo May Be Left To Voters In NovemberA Columbus statue in Pueblo may be a ballot issue on Novembers ballot.

2 hours ago

Want To Be Featured On A Cardboard Cutout At Broncos Games? Team Explains How To Do ItBroncos fans may not be able to attend the first few home games (or more) at Empower Field at Mile High this season due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the team is offering them a chance to have their faces in the stands. To do so, fans will need to act fast and have $100 ready.

2 hours ago