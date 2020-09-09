(CBS4) – Denver Broncos fan Rob Garner was honored at the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday in Canton, Ohio. Garner, aka Rescue Rob, was joined by two other NFL super fans for the unveiling of displays in their honor in the Hall of Fans exhibit.
Rob Garner, Janel Carbajo, a Kansas City Chiefs fan and Keith Kunzig, a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan, were presented with a Ford Hall of Fans blue jacket and ring during an outdoor ceremony.
“These passionate fans are the heart and soul of the NFL,” said Jim Peters, Ford U.S. Brand Content and Alliance Partnerships Manager. “All three are truly representative of the dedication and devotion we set out to honor when the Ford Hall of Fans was created.”
CBS4 interviewed Rescue Rob in August when he learned he would miss his first home game in more than a decade after the Broncos announced no fans would be in the stadium for the team’s season opening home game on Sept. 14.
“My wife and I have been season ticket holders for the last 11 years and we’ve never missed a home game. And this will be the first. This is kind of a bummer way for it to happen,” said Rob.
RELATED: Denver Broncos To Allow Limited Number Of Fans Starting With Week 3 Game
Garner is a firefighter from Fort Collins who tailgates in a 1976 Ford fire engine, wearing full firefighter gear with a custom Broncos helmet. He was named to the Hall of Fans exhibit in January.
Ford Hall of Fans is accepting nominations for the next class of superfans. Fans age 18 and older can submit 30-second personal testimonials inside the Pro Football Hall of Fame at the Ford Hall of Fans display through Dec. 23 or enter online at Fordhalloffans.com through Dec. 21.