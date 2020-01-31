  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS News Special Report/Impechment Trial Coverage
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver Broncos News, Ford Hall of Fans, Fort Collins News, Rescue Rob, Rob Garner


(CBS4) – Denver Broncos fan Rob Garner was named on Friday morning to the Hall of Fans exhibit at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Garner, aka Rescue Rob, learned of the news in Florida after getting a knock on the door from Pro Football Hall of Fame president and CEO David Baker.

(credit: CBS)

Garner was picked through online fan polling for the hall and along with two other finalists won a trip to Sunday’s Super Bowl in Miami.

Garner is a 40-year-old firefighter from Fort Collins who uses a fire engine for tailgating and wears full firefighter gear with a custom Broncos helmet. Earlier this week he wrote on Facebook “We did it Broncos Country” after learning he was a finalist. He also posted a Facebook video in which he thanked the Broncos organization, fans who voted for him and his mom who “taught him to be a fan.”

Rescue Rob with Engine 7 (credit: CBS)

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply