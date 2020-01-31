(CBS4) – Denver Broncos fan Rob Garner was named on Friday morning to the Hall of Fans exhibit at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Garner, aka Rescue Rob, learned of the news in Florida after getting a knock on the door from Pro Football Hall of Fame president and CEO David Baker.
Garner was picked through online fan polling for the hall and along with two other finalists won a trip to Sunday’s Super Bowl in Miami.
We are headed to Canton!!! Thank you @Broncos country! Thank you @Ford Thank you @champbailey #fordhalloffans #Broncos #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/5Bq4wgVD15
— Robert Garner (@RescueRobBronco) January 31, 2020
Garner is a 40-year-old firefighter from Fort Collins who uses a fire engine for tailgating and wears full firefighter gear with a custom Broncos helmet. Earlier this week he wrote on Facebook “We did it Broncos Country” after learning he was a finalist. He also posted a Facebook video in which he thanked the Broncos organization, fans who voted for him and his mom who “taught him to be a fan.”
