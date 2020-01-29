(CBS4/AP) – Denver Broncos fan Rob Garner is among a trio of finalists for the Hall of Fans exhibit at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Garner, aka Rescue Rob, learned of the news on Tuesday along with fellow finalists Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan Keith Kunzig and Kansas City Chiefs fan Janel Renee Carbajo.
Garner was picked through online fan polling for the hall. All three have won a trip to Sunday’s Super Bowl, and each will wait in their hotel rooms for a knock on the door from Pro Football Hall of Fame president and CEO David Baker.
Garner is a 40-year-old firefighter from Fort Collins who uses a fire engine for tailgating and wears full firefighter gear with a custom Broncos helmet. He wrote on Facebook “We did it Broncos Country” after learning he was a finalist. He also posted a Facebook video in which he thanked the Broncos organization, fans who voted for him and his mom who “taught him to be a fan.”
Carbajo, 58, of Spring Hill, Kansas, is known as “The Puppet Lady” for the hand puppets she brings to each home game with one dressed for the Chiefs and the other as that week’s opponent. The retired school teacher is a 31-year season-ticket holder.
Kunzig, 52, from Largo, Florida, has had Bucs’ season tickets for 30 years, and he is known as “Big Nasty” wearing full face paint, patched-out jersey and giant Super Bowl trophy belt to games.
