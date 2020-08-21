DENVER (CBS4) – While it didn’t come as a surprise, about 70,000 Broncos fans got the news they didn’t want Friday morning when the team announced no fans would be in the stadium for the team’s season opening home game on Sept. 14.

“My wife and I have been season ticket holders for the last 11 years and we’ve never missed a home game. And this will be the first. This is kind of a bummer way for it to happen,” said Rescue Rob Garner, a die-hard Broncos fan.

The Broncos have sold out more than 400 games in a row, dating back to 1970. Garner is a firefighter and his wife is an emergency room nurse. Despite months of each dealing with the the COVID-19 pandemic, they were looking forward to seeing Bronco Games in person this year.

“We still want to get out and do things, you know? We want to travel and we want to see the broncos play. We want to do things that relieve our stress a little bit,” he said.

Garner was voted into the Hall of Fans at the Pro Football Hall of Fame early this year. He’s hoping there’s still a possibility to get into the stadium later in the season.

“I just kind of assumed the first game, maybe a couple were going to be no fans while they work out with the state and the city how many people they can have and how they can do it. Because that’s a big undertaking and they’re just running out of time,” Garner said. “I want to be there bad. But I’ll be rooting from my couch or from the fire station, wherever I’m at.”