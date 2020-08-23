LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Fire activity at the Cameron Peak Fire in Larimer County was active along the southeastern edge on Saturday. The fire grew to 18,887 acres on Sunday and remains uncontained.
Officials say they are looking at Dadd Gulch as a possible are to construct a fire line.
The fire was sparked on Aug. 13, but the cause is under investigation. Law enforcement has asked for pictures or video from that day which could help determine a cause.
Resources at this fire were called to help the Lewstone Fire near Rist Canyon on Saturday. Some of those crews will continue to help on Sunday.
On Friday, the fire advanced in the Peterson Lake area prompting new evacuations along Pingree Park road.
No homes or structures have been burned, nor have firefighters been injured. Colorado Highway 14 remains closed between Kelly Flats to Gould.