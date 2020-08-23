LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Lewstone Fire is at an estimated 140 acres burning near Rist Canyon. Evacuation orders remain in place, and the fire is not contained.
On Friday night, law enforcement ordered residents north of the Rist Canyon Road, west of Whale Rock Road and east of the Davis Ranch Road to evacuate immediately for “imminent danger.”
Kristen Peterson shared images of the smoke coming from both the Lewston and Cameron Peak Fires Sunday morning in the Poudre Canyon.
Officials ask residents to avoid Highway 14 as firefighters work on the Lewstone Fire and the Cameron Peak Fire burning near Gould.
#LewstoneFire Update – There was little fire growth overnight, still approx. 140 acres. 0% containment. 70+ Firefighters on the ground, with additional crews and air resources coming today. 1/2
— Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) August 23, 2020
More than 70 firefighters are helping fight the fire.
The American Red Cross of Northern Colorado setup an evacuation center at Cache La Poudre Middle School at 3515 W County Road 54G in Laporte.
Evacuees were given a COVID-19 screening, and if they did not have any symptoms, they were given a room at one of six nearby hotels as well as a debit card to buy food or any essentials they need while they are not at home.
Large animals evacuated were sent to The Ranch, smaller animals to the Humane Society.
The sheriff’s office said they do not know the cause of the fire yet.
LINK: Lewston Fire Information