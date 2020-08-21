LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – More evacuations were ordered Friday afternoon for the Cameron Peak Fire burning in the northwest portion of Larimer County. Mandatory evacuations have been ordered in the area south of Highway 14 toward Crown Point, the Pingree Park Road and County Road 44H area.
Both residents and businesses in the area have been ordered to evacuate, up to and including Pennock Pass on County road 44H due to increased fire activity and immediate danger.
The fire has grown to 16,602 acres since it began last week. A total of 646 fire crews are fighting the fire burning near Chambers Lake. It is burning 25 miles east of Walden, CO and 15 miles southwest of Red Feather Lakes.
A portion of Roosevelt National Park has been closed due to the Cameron Peak Fire. Highway 14 remains closed from Rustic to Walden.
Law enforcement is asking the public for help. They’re hoping that someone took photos of the Cameron Peak Fire from the trails located south of Cameron Peak. Anyone who has those photos is asked to email them to SM.FS.usfsarp@usda.gov.
They say the most helpful photos would be those taken of “active fire adjacent to any of the adjacent trails especially of smoke and flames located near these trails. If you have other information to share, you can call 307-745-2392, option 5, and leave your name and call back number so law enforcement can contact you.”