The Democratic National Convention Starts Tonight But Will Very Different Than Any Convention BeforeDue to covid-19 this years Democratic National Convention will look and feel much different than in years past, everything will be done virtually instead of in huge arenas with attendees and speakers in person.

Colorado University Freshmen Start Moving Into DormsIt is “Move-In Day” in Colorado! Many students are already taking their first test of the new school year.

Denver City Council Is Meeting Tonight To Discus Idea Of "Peace Force"One city council member has introduced a proposal to replace police with a "Peace Force", council members will discuss it at a meeting tonight.

City Leaders Are Urging People To Stay Home After Multiple Violent Nights RecentlyLast nights Sunday cruise on Federal turned violent as multiple people were shot.

Cameron Peak Fire Not Expected To Be Contained For Days, Highway 14 Remains ClosedA wildfire burning in western Larimer County remains out of control. The Cameron Peak Fire has burned more than 13,000 acres and there is no containment on it so far.

Pine Gulch Fire Grows To 85,400+ Acres As Fire Burns 'Drainage' FuelFire officials at the Pine Gulch Fire burning near Grand Junction say it's grown again. It is now 85,407 acres with 7% containment.

