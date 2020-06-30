Comments
ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Reservations to enter the Rocky Mountain National Park in August will go on sale July 1 at 10 a.m. A timed entry permit or camping reservation is required for private vehicles visiting between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The permit system includes the park and outlying areas like Lyly Lake, Longs Peak, Lumpy Ridge and Wild Basin.
The new system started on June 4 to help park officials manage the pace and flow of visitors and to abide by public health guidelines.
Visitors need to create an account on recreation.gov and then make their reservation.