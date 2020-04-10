



– The “Mountain Strong” community of Estes Park is known for an abundance of elk, thousands of visitors filling the downtown shopping district on any given day, and of course for Rocky Mountain National Park. And while tourism is what makes this town thrive, right now, they’re making a very tough decision.

The town’s only hospital is asking visitors to stay at home until further notice and for people not to relocate to the area. It’s all part of the nationwide sacrifice being made to slow and stop the spread of COVID-19.

In a blog written Thursday by Estes Park Health, the hospital explains that a majority of their residents are considered to be at high risk for contracting COVID-19. Over half of all people living in the Estes Valley are over the age of 65. Statistics from the CDC shows that 8 out of 10 coronavirus deaths reported so far in the United States have been in adults that are 65 years and older.

Estes Park is the gateway to Rocky Mountain National Park, which draws millions of visitors each year. But despite currently being closed many people continue to visit. Just this week Estes Park Health had to respond to two calls from people visiting the area – one group from Denver and the other from Greeley.

The blogger recalled a recent message from Governor Polis, when he said “this pandemic is not a vacation” during a press conference.

Estes Park Health only has 23 beds to offer critical care for a community with over 6,500 full-time residents. While they are working on a plan should of surge of illness hit, they do not need the extra burden of potentially caring for others that live outside of the area.

“There will come a time again when a trip to the mountains will be a lovely part of your vacation or weekend trip, but that time is not now,” says Estes Park Health. Our request from the Estes Valley community is to please stay home and continue to practice social distancing in your community, not ours. Please help our community to remain “Mountain Strong” by making the right decision to stay strong and stay home.

