DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Zoo is celebrating a special first birthday to an already-beloved resident. Tatu, an African lion, is now a teenager (in lion years, the zoo says).
Caretakers decorated his play area in a superhero theme and even laid out a meat-flavored ice treat.
The small cub has grown substantially, now weighing 172 lbs. At eight weeks old, he weighed 15 lbs.
“He loves people and is glad to have all of his fans back at the Zoo!”
Last month, Tatu met his two half-siblings. The cubs, a male and female, have not been named yet. The zoo hosted a naming contest which is now closed. Those results are expected on July 31.
The zoo is open to the public. Online, timed tickets are required.