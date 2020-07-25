CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Denver News, Denver Zoo

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Zoo is celebrating a special first birthday to an already-beloved resident. Tatu, an African lion, is now a teenager (in lion years, the zoo says).

Caretakers decorated his play area in a superhero theme and even laid out a meat-flavored ice treat.

The small cub has grown substantially, now weighing 172 lbs. At eight weeks old, he weighed 15 lbs.

(credit: Denver Zoo)

“He loves people and is glad to have all of his fans back at the Zoo!”

Last month, Tatu met his two half-siblings. The cubs, a male and female, have not been named yet. The zoo hosted a naming contest which is now closed. Those results are expected on July 31.

The zoo is open to the public. Online, timed tickets are required.

