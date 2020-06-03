DENVER (CBS4)– The two lion cubs met their half brother Tatu behind the scenes at the Denver Zoo. The cubs were born in April and there is one of each- a male and female.
Tatu is still very much a cub, full of energy and ready to play with his half siblings. The little cubs are 15 pounds and super interested in big brother.
The cubs will spend most of their time in their den box which mimics the space their mom Kamara would seek out to give birth in the wild. The do have additional access to other spaces.
The Denver Zoo is planning to reopen soon now that that City of Denver has approved its variance request.
The zoo hasn’t set a specific date for its first day back open yet and won’t be able to do so until they get the green light from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
Last month, zoo officials told CBS4 that the extended closure due to COVID-19 has proved to be very difficult for the zoo. They said every day without guests means hundreds of thousands of dollars in lost revenue.
The Denver Zoo continues to push for donations to support the more than 3,000 animals who call it home. For more information, visit denverzoo.org/support/donate/.