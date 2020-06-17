DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Zoo had a little favor to ask of former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning. “If you didn’t know already there are two brand new lion cubs, one boy and one girl, waiting to be named and we need your help to pick the best name for each of them,” he said on the zoo’s Twitter feed.
“My personal favorites are Oskar and Poppy.”
The choices for the girl are Poppy, Araali and Esther.
Poppy is for the poppy mallow flower, Araali is the African god of thunder – appropriate for Colorado’s stormy summer afternoons – and Esther is for Estes Park adventurer Esther Burnell. She was the first woman to become a certified nature guide in the National Park System.
For him, the choices are Lincoln, Oskar and Stout.
Lincoln is for the Mount Lincoln, one of Colorado’s most accessible fourteeners, Oskar is for Oskar Blues because the beer was born in Lyons (get it?) and Stout continues on the beer theme with the zoo saying their “toasty complexity” fits perfect for their little lion man.
You can vote here https://denverzoo.org/support/lion-cubs-naming-contest/