DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver International Airport is celebrating two milestones with its Gate Expansion Program. The final beams on Concourse C-East and Concourse B-East were placed this month, officials said on Wednesday.
This means the steel structure of the exterior buildings is complete. Last October, crews installed the final beam on Concourse B-West.
“This is our largest capital improvement program and I’m proud to say we are on schedule and within budget,” said DEN CEO Kim Day in a news release.
The airport will add 39 gates as part of the program, 16 of which will be used by Southwest Airlines on Concourse C. The gates are expected to be in use sometime in 2022.
• A-West – 12 gates
• B-West – 4 gates
• B-East – 7 narrow-body gates
• C- East – 16 gates
Airport officials also say passengers can use new outdoor decks in the concourses when they are complete. They will feature pet relief areas, outdoor seating and fire pits.