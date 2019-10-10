DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport marked a major milestone this week on the Gate Expansion Project. Crews installed the final beam of the building on Concourse B-West.

“This is an exciting milestone as DEN continues to expand and improve our facilities to meet and keep up with passenger traffic and airline growth,” said DEN CEO Kim Day. “We’re proud to say that this project broke ground just 18-months ago and is on track to be completed on time in 2021, and within the set $1.5 billion budget.”

DEN’s Gate Expansion Project is adding 39 new gates, an increase in gate capacity of 30 percent. New gates will be added on all three concourses to allow DEN’s airlines an opportunity to grow and for DEN to accommodate new airlines, including international carriers.

Below is the breakdown of the location of the 39 gates:

• A-West – 12 gates

• B-West – 4 gates

• B-East – 7 narrow-body gates

• C- East – 16 gates

The four new gates on B-West will be the first to open by the end of 2020 with the rest of the gates opening in 2021. When complete, all three concourses will feature amenities including an opportunity for passengers to step outside at DEN’s post-security outdoor patios. The new outdoor space will provide views of the mountains or prairies and will feature a pet relief area, outdoor seating and fire pits.

Gate waiting areas at all 39 new gates will also be improved with a variety of seating options, from lounges to work spaces to bar stools, all with power outlets for charging. Restrooms in the new space will also be upgraded and more family restrooms, nursing rooms and pet relief areas will be added. Passengers will also have more dining and shopping options near the new gates.

The Gate Expansion Project is being managed by two joint-ventures: Turner Construction and Flatiron Construction on Concourse A-West and Concourse B-West. Holder Construction and FCI Constructors Inc. on Concourse B-East and Concourse C-East. HNTB Corp. and Jacobs Engineering Group were contracted for architectural and design services for the project.